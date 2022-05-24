Advertisement

Reward offered for information in Waterville firearm theft

Tips can be sent anonymously via the report it app using the ATF Boston Field Division as the location.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information regarding 14 stolen firearms from JR’s Trading Post and Pawn in Waterville.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says on April 10th just before 3 AM two masked subjects smashed a street front pane of glass, entered the store and stole 14 handguns out of a display case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterville Police at 680-4708 or email them at cfabian@waterville.gov.

Tips can be sent anonymously via the report it app using the ATF Boston Field Division as the location.

