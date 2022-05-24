Reward offered for information in Waterville firearm theft

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information regarding 14 stolen firearms from JR’s Trading Post and Pawn in Waterville.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says on April 10th just before 3 AM two masked subjects smashed a street front pane of glass, entered the store and stole 14 handguns out of a display case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterville Police at 680-4708 or email them at cfabian@waterville.gov.

Tips can be sent anonymously via the report it app using the ATF Boston Field Division as the location.

