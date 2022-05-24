Advertisement

Registration happening for Challenger Learning Center virtual summer camp

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There is one week left to register for a virtual summer camp put on by the Challenger Learning Center in Bangor.

This camp is geared towards also reaching students outside of the Bangor area.

During a weeklong camp, students will connect for an hour a day using kits mailed out before it starts.

The age range for the camp is grades four through seven.

Activities include rockets, constellations, circuits and more.

The center says the move to go all virtual will give access to students all over the state who would otherwise be unable to come to Bangor.

”So that’s why we carried over this virtual option. So no matter where you live in Maine, we’re going to send you the supplies and you’re still going to have a great experience anywhere. From you know, taking apart a telescope learning about all the lenses of it to even doing a virtual Mars mission with us,” said Kirsten Hibbard, executive director.

You can find out more about the virtual camp including how to register on their Facebook page.

There you can also learn about the other events they offer, too.

