Advertisement

Minecraft will teach Orono summer camp students about planets

Versant Power Astronomy Center at the University of Maine
Versant Power Astronomy Center at the University of Maine(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A summer camp in Orono will be utilizing the video game Minecraft to teach students about planets.

It gets better - it’s also free!

The Versant Power Astronomy Center at the University of Maine is hosting the free camp for students ages ten through fourteen during the first week of August.

Those at the camp will use the video game to explore different what if scenarios such as what if the Earth was a moon.

The camp allows them to play the role of scientists and engineers as they take on creative and critical thinking design prompts.

”It’s incredibly important for young people to learn the power of science and what science is doing for them. And that they can contribute to science,” said Neil Comins, UMaine professor of physics and astronomy.

You can learn more about how to register here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Moe's Original Bar B Que
Moe’s donates portion of sales to EAAA’s Furry Friends Food Bank
Jury selection for man accused of killing 3 people continued Tuesday
Challenger Learning Center
Registration happening for Challenger Learning Center virtual summer camp
Belfast Police Chief Bobby Cormier
Belfast has a new police chief