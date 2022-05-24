Minecraft will teach Orono summer camp students about planets

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A summer camp in Orono will be utilizing the video game Minecraft to teach students about planets.

It gets better - it’s also free!

The Versant Power Astronomy Center at the University of Maine is hosting the free camp for students ages ten through fourteen during the first week of August.

Those at the camp will use the video game to explore different what if scenarios such as what if the Earth was a moon.

The camp allows them to play the role of scientists and engineers as they take on creative and critical thinking design prompts.

”It’s incredibly important for young people to learn the power of science and what science is doing for them. And that they can contribute to science,” said Neil Comins, UMaine professor of physics and astronomy.

