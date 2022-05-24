Advertisement

Meeting related to New England Clean Energy Connect project rescheduled

(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A meeting scheduled for earlier this month related to the New England Clean Energy Connect project has been rescheduled for later in the summer.

The state Board of Environmental Protection was supposed to meet in Farmington last week to consider an ongoing appeal of permits issued to CMP and NECEC Transmission, LLC.

However, they say they were forced to postpone due to COVID-19 illnesses.

The new meetings, which are not public hearings, are now scheduled for July 20 and 21 at the Augusta Civic Center.

There, the Board is expected to vote on whether to hold a hearing on the appeals brought by a number of groups including the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

If the Board votes against a hearing, it will deliberate on the 21st and possibly make a decision on the appeals at that time.

If they vote to to hold a hearing, it would be scheduled for the earliest possible date, and the Board would not deliberate until that time.

