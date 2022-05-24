MDI holds signing ceremony for student-athletes

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Nine MDI Trojans signed at a ceremony in the Bar Harbor school’s library.

Nine players make it to college sports level (WABI)

The class of student-athletes have grown up together and supported each other across different sports over the years.

The support system doesn’t end there for the Trojans.

“There’s a lot of dedication within not just the athletes, but the parents. We have to travel a lot, and I think it’s a big reason for why we are so successful,” said Lelia Weir, St. Joseph’s soccer signee.

Each student had a chance to sign while being honored for all of their athletic experiences with the Trojans, not just for the sport they’ll be playing in college.

Here’s the full list of the Trojans who signed, with five of the nine student-athletes set to compete out-of-state:

Olivia Gray, UMPI Basketball

Julian Wells, Oberlin (Ohio) Swimming & Diving

Lelia Weir, St. Joseph’s Soccer

Sabine Costello-Sanders, Warren Wilson (N.C.) Soccer

Jesse Lower, St. Thomas (Fla.) Swimming

Ieuan Howell, Maine-Farmington Soccer & Track

AyliGrace Munro, Cairn (Pa.) Cross Country

Elena Alderman, Thomas Basketball

Callahan Bryer, Endicott (Mass.) Cross Country

