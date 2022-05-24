Maine CDC warns of possible Hepatitis A exposure at Skowhegan Walmart

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says there’s been possible Hepatitis A exposure at the Skowhegan Walmart.

CDC officials say they have identified a case of acute hepatitis A virus in a food service worker.

They say the worker handled food while infectious at Walmart, 60 Fairgrounds Market Place, Skowhegan, on May 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 15, 17, 18, 19 and 21.

The employee worked from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all of the dates listed.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus.

It can spread through contaminated food or water, especially in food prepared by a person who is infected.

They say anyone who purchased and/or ate food from the deli in this Walmart during these times could be at risk for hepatitis A infection.

This applies only to food prepared in the deli during these dates and times. No other food or items were potentially contaminated.

They say you can prevent getting hepatitis A with a vaccine.

Even people who are exposed to hepatitis A can avoid getting sick if they get the vaccine within 14 days of exposure.

They say to throw away any deli food items bought during these dates.

If you ate any food prepared in the deli or worked in the deli at Walmart during these times should get a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of eating the food.

If you are already vaccinated for hepatitis A, you are already protected and do not need more doses now.

Watch for tiredness, low or no appetite, stomach pain, nausea, dark-colored urine and jaundice and get medical attention if they start.

Symptoms begin to show 15–50 days after exposure to the virus.

An infected person can spread the virus to others about two weeks before symptoms begin and lasting until one week after symptoms begin.

Hepatitis A symptoms range from mild to severe sickness. People who get very ill may need to go to a hospital and their symptoms can last several months. Most children younger than 6 years old do not have symptoms or have mild symptoms.

For more information on hepatitis A, visit: www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/index.htm.

