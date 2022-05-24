Advertisement

Long-vacant Ohio Street structure to become affordable housing

The total cost of CHOM’s rehabilitation is $950,000.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A long-vacant structure on Ohio Street in Bangor will soon be rehabilitated into affordable housing.

Bangor City Council issued a $125,000 forgivable loan to Community Housing of Maine to close a funding gap as CHOM looks to create four affordable housing units at the site.

Each will be a two-bedroom rental unit.

The City says all residents will be in the recovery process or experiencing trauma from homelessness, substance use disorder, domestic violence, human trafficking, mental illness or incarceration.

