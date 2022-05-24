Long-vacant Ohio Street structure to become affordable housing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A long-vacant structure on Ohio Street in Bangor will soon be rehabilitated into affordable housing.

Bangor City Council issued a $125,000 forgivable loan to Community Housing of Maine to close a funding gap as CHOM looks to create four affordable housing units at the site.

Each will be a two-bedroom rental unit.

The City says all residents will be in the recovery process or experiencing trauma from homelessness, substance use disorder, domestic violence, human trafficking, mental illness or incarceration.

The total cost of CHOM’s rehabilitation is $950,000.

