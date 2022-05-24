Island Connections celebrating 25 years with ‘25-for-25 More Match Campaign’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Island Connections is celebrating 25 years of providing free transportation for seniors and people with disabilities on MDI with the launch of its “25-for-25 More Match Campaign” starting on Wednesday.

Several donors have pledged $25,000 in seed funds to be matched dollar for dollar between May 25 and June 25.

The kickoff event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday on the front lawn of the Bar Harbor Municipal Building.

Anyone who donates $25 or more to the match campaign during the live event will be entered into a raffle to win a gift basket valued at over $400.

”There are a lot of people that feel very strongly about supporting our organization, and the mission, and providing the rides to people. The way we’re able to do that is we have some generous donors that help us do what we do. So without this, we would not be able to provide the much needed services that we do on our island,” said Sharon Linscott, Island Connections director.

For more information or to make a donation to the “25-for-25 More” campaign, visit http://islconnections.org/

