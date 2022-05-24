High Pressure Remains In Control. Rain Chances Increase Late Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to build into the region overnight. This will keep skies mostly clear, and lows will be dropping into the upper 30s to middle 40s. Coldest lows will once again be across northern Maine.

By Wednesday, the high will begin to slip just to our east. This will allow for some additional mid to high level cloud cover to move into the region, but overall, mostly sunny skies can still be expected. Winds will turn out of the SSW and will stream in slightly warmer air. Highs for inland areas will reach the low 70s and locations along the coast expecting low to middle 60s. By Wednesday night, clouds will begin to thicken up ahead of our next approaching low.

A warm front will begin to move across the state on Thursday. This front will bring additional cloud cover to the region and will also bring the chance of afternoon showers. Periods of sunshine expected during the morning will clouds thickening up by midday. By the afternoon though, the cloud cover from the Foothills towards the coast will start to break apart with areas in the mountains keeping mostly cloudy to overcast skies. The best chance of any precipitation will be north of Greenville & Millinocket during the afternoon hours. The humidity will be more noticeable as dew points start to climb into the upper 50s. Highs on Thursday will range from the upper 50s and low 60s along the coast to the mid to upper 60s and low 70s inland. Southerly wind will be increasing as gusts could reach up to 25 mph.

The first part of Friday will remain dry. Some brief periods of sunshine mixed in with clouds Friday morning before showers arriving by the afternoon. The humidity will increase as dew points reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will be in the 60s & 70s. A cold front will approach the region by late Friday afternoon. This will increase our rainfall coverage and intensity into the evening. It will also bring the isolated chance of a thunderstorm. Rain chances will continue into the first half of Saturday.

A few changes for the Memorial Day weekend forecast. The good news is the second half of the weekend looks to be trending drier and warmer. Saturday will have showers lasting through about midday and highs that will reach the 60s and low 70s. The question for the weekend is will there be a secondary low developing across southern New England. Right now, I am optimistic that the chance of this low development is minimal as recent computer models have been trending this way. Should the low develop, this would mean a wetter and cooler second half of the weekend. It is only Tuesday so there is time for the forecast to change, but more updates to come.

Sunday, as of now, looks to be trending drier with more sunshine as an area of high pressure will try to build into the region. Highs will be in the 60s & 70s. For Memorial Day, it does appear that the high will be exiting the region, this could result in some additional cloud cover. As of now it looks to be dry with highs remaining consistent in the 60s & 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear to mostly clear skies with lows ranging from the upper 30s over the north to the mid 40s along the coast. SSW wind at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies for most of the day. More clouds will arrive by late day. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. SW wind 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds by the afternoon with the chance of showers over northern Maine. Highs in the60s & 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Increasing rain chances by the afternoon & evening. Highs in the 60s & 70ss.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers during the first half of the day. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Trending drier with more sunshine. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.