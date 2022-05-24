Advertisement

Florida lawmakers take up condo bill in wake of Surfside

FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Residents of a five-story apartment building in North Miami Beach have been ordered to evacuate after officials deemed the strucutre “structurally unsound" during its 50-year recertification process, officials said. The residents were ordered out on Monday, April 4, 2022, by city officials. Its the second building ordered evacuated in the city since the collapse of Champlain Towers South last June in nearby Surfside, which killed 98 people.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Florida would require statewide recertification of condominiums higher than three-stories tall as a response to the Surfside building collapse that killed 98 people.

The issue was added to a special Legislative session Tuesday that was called to address rising property insurance rates.

Legislative leaders reached an agreement to introduce the measure that would require recertification after 30 years, or 25 years if the building is within 3 miles of the coast, and every 10 years thereafter.

The Champlain Towers South was 40-years-old and was going through the 40-year-recertification process required by Miami-Dade County when it collapsed last June.

At the time, Miami-Dade and Broward counties were the only two of the state’s 67 that had condominium recertification programs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb...
Police: Shooter who caused Texas school lockdown in custody
Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker...
FBI investigating assassination plot against George W. Bush, reports say
FILE - Fort Bragg shown, Feb. 3, 2022, in Fort Bragg, N.C. An independent commission is...
Panel recommends new names for Fort Bragg, other Army bases
AP sources: President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on policing on the second...
AP sources: Biden to sign executive order on policing
After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
Trump’s bid to reshape GOP faces biggest hurdles in Georgia