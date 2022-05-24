BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Belfast has a new police chief.

Being a new face in a town where everybody knows your name can be a bit overwhelming, but for Bobby Cormier, he has a different way to approach the Belfast community.

“We always joke that here in Belfast, we don’t hire people unless they have fire in the belly, and Chief Cormier definitely has that,” said Belfast City Manager Erin D. Herbig.

Cormier has been in law enforcement for many years: 14 in Tilton, N.H. as the chief of police.

Out of many candidates, Belfast officials say Cormier stood out.

“We had an incredible pool of candidates that applied for the position which was a great surprise and our luxury. And yeah, Bobby Cormier was the cream of the crop, and we’re so excited and pleased to have him here in Belfast. I think he’ll fit right in on the team,” said Herbig.

Since moving to Belfast, Cormier has been spending time exploring downtown to introduce himself to the community.

“Over the next few weeks, I look forward to meeting everyone in the community. I’m going to be out there walking around downtown. You know, one of my favorite parts of the job in police work is just walking out there and talking to people on the sidewalk, talking to the businesses. I’m happy when I’m doing that, so I look forward to seeing everyone out there,” said Cormier.

A strength that Cormier takes pride in is staying up to date on new developments and software when it comes to investigation. He says he enjoys new ideas from working with younger officers that helps them come together as a team to better the community.

“Technology does change all the time, and it really is a useful tool for us. And, I’m open to new ideas. I say, you know to some of the younger officers, you might only have a couple of minutes on the job, or a year on the job, but don’t be shy. Tell us about some of the ideas you have,” said Cormier.

While being chief of police is a very important role, Cormier wants everyone to know he has an open door policy.

“So I used to tell people in my last community, like feel like this police department you’re home too and you’re welcome here. Anytime that you can come in. I’d rather people come in when there isn’t a, you know, call for service or 911 call and just be popping in to say hi, bring the kids in, maybe take a tour of the station. If you see me walking downtown, invite me in for coffee because I love that, too,” said Cormier.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.