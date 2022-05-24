Beach Cove Waterfront Inn destroyed by fire

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine (WMTW) - The Beach Cove Waterfront Resort in Boothbay Harbor was destroyed in a massive fire late Monday evening.

Roughly eight fire departments responded to the fire located at 48 Lakeview Rd.

Crews were still there Tuesday morning looking for hot spots.

According to officials, the hotel was closed at the time of the fire, and there are no reported injuries.

Officials confirmed that the fire has been contained.

Central Maine Power outage map is displaying over a thousand customers are experiencing power outages in the Boothbay Harbor as late Monday night.

We’re told their power should be restored by noon on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.