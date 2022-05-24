Advertisement

Beach Cove Waterfront Inn destroyed by fire

Davenport family displaced after fire Thursday night.
Davenport family displaced after fire Thursday night.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine (WMTW) - The Beach Cove Waterfront Resort in Boothbay Harbor was destroyed in a massive fire late Monday evening.

Roughly eight fire departments responded to the fire located at 48 Lakeview Rd.

Crews were still there Tuesday morning looking for hot spots.

According to officials, the hotel was closed at the time of the fire, and there are no reported injuries.

Officials confirmed that the fire has been contained.

Central Maine Power outage map is displaying over a thousand customers are experiencing power outages in the Boothbay Harbor as late Monday night.

We’re told their power should be restored by noon on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

The total cost of CHOM’s rehabilitation is $950,000.
Long-vacant Ohio Street structure to become affordable housing
Tips can be sent anonymously via the report it app using the ATF Boston Field Division as the...
Reward offered for information in Waterville firearm theft
He says the Sustaining Our Democracy Act would help states and local governments support...
Sen. King co-sponsoring legislation, aiming to strengthen elections in the United States
University of Maine trustees consider Malloy’s fate