Bangor man sentenced to five years for drug possession, intent to distribute

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was sentenced to five years behind bars for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

A judge sentenced 35-year-old Blaine Footman Tuesday in federal court.

According to court records, in May of 20-21, Bangor Police were called to a gas station to find Footman passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle.

We’re told he possessed with the intent to distribute the drugs.

He pleaded guilty last year.

