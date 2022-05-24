Bangor man sentenced to five years for drug possession, intent to distribute
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was sentenced to five years behind bars for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
A judge sentenced 35-year-old Blaine Footman Tuesday in federal court.
According to court records, in May of 20-21, Bangor Police were called to a gas station to find Footman passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle.
We’re told he possessed with the intent to distribute the drugs.
He pleaded guilty last year.
