2 arrested after gas station robbery in Fairfield

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A robbery at a Fairfield gas station led to the arrest of 2 people.

According to police, the call came in Sunday around 3:40am from the Circle K on Norridgewock Rd in Fairfield, when the informed dispatchers that they had been robbed.

The investigating officer was able to identify the suspects, who were located at a residence in Waterville.

Just after 1pm a search warrant was obtained for the residence and Randy Boivin, 40, of Waterville and Bethany Hasson-Meunier, 32, of Waterville, were arrested.

Both were charged with Class B Robbery and Class E Theft.

They were transported to Somerset County Jail and are being held for violating bail.

The incident is still under investigation and there are further charges expected as more suspects are identified.

There is no danger to the public.

