Woman sought in death of professional cyclist in Texas

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. Police...
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. Police were searching Monday, May 23, 2022, for Armstrong, who is suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist at an Austin, Texas, home. The body of 25-year-old Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, of San Francisco, was found May 11. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP)(U.S. Marshals Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police were searching Monday for a woman suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist at an Austin home.

The body of 25-year-old Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, of San Francisco, was found May 11.

Austin police issued a murder warrant for 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong last week.

The warrant affidavit says there was a possible romantic triangle involving Armstrong, Wilson and another professional cyclist who had been Armstrong’s longtime boyfriend. That man is not a suspect.

Wilson was in Austin for a race in Hico.

