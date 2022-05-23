Advertisement

Vacancies effectively shut down small Maine town

Passadumkeag town office
Passadumkeag town office(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASSADUMKEAG, Maine (AP) — A small town in Maine has effectively shut down because it no longer has a town clerk, code enforcement officer, assessor or animal control officer.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Christen Bouchard resigned last month from her position as town clerk in Passadumkeag, a town of about 350 residents north of Bangor.

She also had been serving as deputy treasurer and was in charge of licensing pets, registering vehicles and maintaining vital records.

The town office has been closed since April 21, and it’s unclear when some of the key positions might be filled.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

University of Maine trustees consider Malloy’s fate
Jury selection starts for Maine man accused of killing 3 people
Savannah Kandiko
Skowhegan native travels to Romania to help people of Ukraine
Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor
Bluenose Inn set to reopen for the season after February fire