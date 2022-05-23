Advertisement

Traffic access on Castine Rd. closed until further notice

No further information is being provided at this time.
(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Traffic access on Castine Road (166A) is closed until further notice due to what Maine State Police say is a complaint.

They say Shore Road is open in and out of town.

A spokesperson for Maine State Police says they are assisting Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told initial reports say it started as a family dispute.

Units are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

