Traffic access on Castine Rd. closed until further notice

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Traffic access on Castine Road (166A) is closed until further notice due to what Maine State Police say is a complaint.

They say Shore Road is open in and out of town.

A spokesperson for Maine State Police says they are assisting Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told initial reports say it started as a family dispute.

Units are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.