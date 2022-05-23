Skowhegan native travels to Romania to help people of Ukraine

(WABI) - A mission trip led a native Mainer from Skowhegan to Romania.

She says it was meant to be.

“Being able to serve people that need, being able to serve people that have lost a little bit in life,” said Savanna Kandiko, Skowhegan resident.

The path was not always clear for Kandiko who joined The World Race, a faith-based organization connecting people with opportunities to serve others and make a difference.

“We originally didn’t have Romania on our route,” said Kandiko.

But, as faith would have it, the opportunity became available.

“One thing I keep going back on is being a smiling face for people,” said Kandiko.

With the help of Hope Church in Romania, they are providing much more than a smile.

“Food, supplies, clothing donations,” said Kandiko.

They also help with the transportation needs and rent for some.

“It really hits close to home when you see the heartbreak in these families and see their tears,” said Kandiko.

Kandiko said she is comforted she is being a positive light to the families when they need it the most. She says she looks forward to sharing all she has learned when she returns to Maine.

“It’s an honor and a pleasure to represent Maine everywhere I go, and I do feel the support and encouragement from everyone back home, and I’m looking forward to coming back home soon,” said Kandiko.

