Sen. Collins working to get new KC-46 refueling tankers in Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The United States Air Force is expected to make a decision soon on supplying new KC-46 refueling tankers for two Air National Guard Refueling Wings.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, wants to ensure that Bangor’s wing is in the discussion.

Collins specifically brought up the 101st Air Refueling Wing to Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall at a Senate hearing last week.

A statement from Collins’ team says Bangor’s 10 KC-135 tankers are, on average, more than 60 years old.

Collins suggested the strategic location of the Bangor refueling wing should play a vital role in the decision-making process.

“The Maine National Guard Air Refueling Wing in Bangor is a vital strategic location at our most traversed, transatlantic air refueling tracks. Will you ensure that the Bangor Air National Guard Base, which has such an extraordinary record, is given a fair review in that process?” said Collins.

“The short answer to your question is yes,” said Kendall.

Kendall added Bangor’s base holds a great deal of utility to the department.

The Air Force expects to make a decision by the end of the year.

