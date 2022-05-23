Sedgewick teen killed in crash

SEDGEWICK, Maine (WABI) - A Sedgwick teen died after a crash Friday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Caterpillar Hill Road in Sedgwick.

State police say the driver, 18-year-old Dakota Markham, crossed into the oncoming lane and went off the opposite side of the road.

We’re told Markham died at the scene.

Officials say a 15-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital for injuries.

Police say both people were wearing their seatbelts.

State Police say speed and driver inexperience were factors.

