Sedgewick teen killed in crash
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SEDGEWICK, Maine (WABI) - A Sedgwick teen died after a crash Friday night.
It happened just before 10 p.m. on Caterpillar Hill Road in Sedgwick.
State police say the driver, 18-year-old Dakota Markham, crossed into the oncoming lane and went off the opposite side of the road.
We’re told Markham died at the scene.
Officials say a 15-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital for injuries.
Police say both people were wearing their seatbelts.
State Police say speed and driver inexperience were factors.
