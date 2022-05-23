Advertisement

Police looking for man involved in chase that ended in Hampden

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - State Police are still looking for a Jay man who led law enforcement on a chase through multiple towns Friday night.

State Police say around 10 p.m. they got complaints of an erratic driver on I-95 in Pittsfield.

A Warden who was in the area later spotted the vehicle and tried to pull the truck over.

Police say 33-year-old Barry Hall, started to pull over for the Warden before speeding off.

The Warden believing Hall was impaired, began to pursue the vehicle north on I-95 before losing sight of him.

An officer with the Hampden Police Department later spotted the Hall on Western Avenue and gave chase.

Police say Hall drove his truck into the woods near the intersection of Mayo and Kennebec Roads and where he fled the scene.

If anybody has information about Hall’s whereabouts call State Police at 973-3700.

