No injuries after car runs into bus in Brewer

No one was injured after a driver ran into a school bus full of children in Brewer Monday...
No one was injured after a driver ran into a school bus full of children in Brewer Monday afternoon.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski and Mark Rediker
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - No one was injured after a driver ran into a school bus full of children in Brewer Monday afternoon.

It happened on North Main Street around 2:30 p.m.

Students on board say the car struck the bus from behind and was stuck under it.

”I was just getting off of the bus and in the back talking with my friends, and when I sat up, we all just heard this loud crunch, and it sent me flying right back into my seat. I’m just glad that no one was hurt,” said sixth grader Kylie.

Authorities say this is a reminder to be alert when driving near school buses, which make frequent stops.

