Maine gas prices continue to rise ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Memorial Day is this weekend and gas prices continue to rise in Maine.
According to GasBuddy, prices in the state are nearly 16 cents per gallon higher than a week ago and about 63 cents higher than a month ago.
The average price per gallon for gas on Monday was $4.73 per gallon.
The national average for gas on Monday was $4.57.
According to GasBuddy, the national average price for diesel was $5. 52 per gallon.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.