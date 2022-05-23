Advertisement

Maine gas prices continue to rise ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Gas prices
Gas prices(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Memorial Day is this weekend and gas prices continue to rise in Maine.

According to GasBuddy, prices in the state are nearly 16 cents per gallon higher than a week ago and about 63 cents higher than a month ago.

The average price per gallon for gas on Monday was $4.73 per gallon.

The national average for gas on Monday was $4.57.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price for diesel was $5. 52 per gallon.

