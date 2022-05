BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine continue to decrease.

The Maine CDC says 203 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down two from Sunday.

Twenty-four people are in critical care, that’s up two.

Three people remains on a ventilator.

There are 557 new cases of the virus.

There are no new deaths to report

