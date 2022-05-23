Maine CDC director says pandemic is not over

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We met up with Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine CDC, Sunday at the Colby College graduation.

When asked about the latest COVID numbers in our state, he says the pandemic is not over.

“As you think about where we go next in the pandemic, a lot of it depends on what your background is, if you’ve been vaccinated. The thing is, there is still time to get your shots. If you haven’t, if you already have gotten your shots, there is time to get your booster. If you’re eligible for your second booster, now is the time to do that. COVID is going to be with us. The question is, how do we continue to navigate?” said Shah.

