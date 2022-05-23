Advertisement

Jury selection starts for Maine man accused of killing 3 people

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Jury selection for the trial of a man charged in the shooting deaths of three people started Monday morning.

The attorney for Thomas Bonfanti of Northfield said his client’s trial could last two weeks.

Bonfanti was charged with murder stemming from the shooting deaths of 57-year-old Shawn Currey, 49-year-old Jennifer Bryant Flynn, and 33-year-old Samuel Powers.

They were found dead in homes in Machias and Jonesboro in February 2020.

Regina Long was also shot in the same home as Currey but survived.

Bonfanti was found at the American Legion hall just a few miles from the crime scenes.

