Inmate escapes from Androscoggin County Jail

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate escaped from the Androscoggin County Jail Monday morning.

Officials say 23-year-old David Mockler of Lisbon climbed a fence and squeezing through two rows of barbed wire before jumping about 25 feet off a roof.

Police say he then stole an unlocked SUV that had the keys in it.

Officials say a short time later, Mockler crashed the SUV and was taken back into custody.

Mockler was taken to a hospital for a possible broken ankle which authorities believe happened when he jumped off the roof.

He’s facing a number of charges including escape.

Mockler has been incarcerated since May 15 on numerous charges including drug trafficking.

