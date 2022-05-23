Incoming UMA president voluntarily withdraws contract

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The incoming president of the University of Maine at Augusta has voluntarily withdrawn his contract.

UMS Chancellor Dannel Malloy and UMA Presidential Search Committee Chair Sven Bartholomew have accepted Dr. Michael Laliberte’s withdrawal.

This comes after the UMA Faculty Senate cast a vote of no confidence against the search for Laliberte.

The fate of Malloy is on the agenda as trustees meet over the next two days in Portland.

Malloy released a statement saying they take responsibility for the lack of trust in the initial UMA presidential search process and will move forward to constitute a new search committee.

As part of the agreement Laliberte will be paid the first year of compensation he would have earned.

He will also receive additional compensation in the second and third year only if he seeks but is unable to find employment earning the same or greater salary.

Malloy says Dr. Joe Szakas has agreed to continue serving as interim president until the end of next June.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.