Holden police seize largest amount of fentanyl department’s history

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Holden Police say they seized the largest amount of fentanyl in the department’s history on Sunday.

Chief Chris Greeley says an officer made a routine traffic stop that led to the discovery of the fentanyl, along with a handgun and other drugs.

He says the drugs have a street value of around $45,000.

Greeley says he’s happy they were able to get them off the street but it still creates concern.

”It’s a concern as a police chief, as a member of the world, it concerns me that there is this much out there that people are using on a regular basis that we could see this sort of volume come through this small town,” said Greeley.

Greeley says the investigation is ongoing.

