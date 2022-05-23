Advertisement

Dream come true: Garth Brooks gives Mainer his guitar during concert

Garth Brooks gave Jessica Cloukey, of Lincoln, his guitar during a concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts Saturday night(Jessica Cloukey)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WABI) - A Lincoln woman had the night of her life Saturday at the Garth Brooks concert in Massachusetts.

When Jessica Cloukey left Gillette Stadium, she walked away with more than just memories.

“This sign says, ‘Bangor Maine 1992. I’ve saved your guitar pick for 30 years. Do you want it back?’” said Brooks, reading from a sign in the crowd.

Out of about 70,000 fans in Foxborough Saturday night, it was Cloukey who managed to catch the eye of the country music superstar.

“I saw him back in ‘92. I was eight years old. He was just starting out. I happened to be on my uncle’s shoulders when he was singing a song and he handed his guitar pick down to me,” said Cloukey.

Instead of accepting Cloukey’s offer to return the pick, Brooks gave her another one, along with his guitar clip.

“Oh, and maybe one more thing,” said Brooks.

“When he turned and he said, ‘You need one more thing’ – I never in my wildest dreams expected it,” said Cloukey.

Security took the guitar backstage for the rest of the show for safekeeping, and when it came time to retrieve it – Cloukey and Brooks crossed paths again.

“I don’t know who pulled strings or what happened but we were able to be out back when he came offstage. It’s etched in my mind, I’ll always remember it. He bent down and put his hands on his knees and he looked at me and said, ‘Sweetheart!’ And I just melted. So, he came over and he signed the guitar. He talked about Bangor. He remembered Bangor! He gave me a big hug, apologized that he was wet. I said, ‘I’m good with that!’” said Cloukey.

Brooks is not the only new friend Cloukey has made through this experience.

She said her phone died four times on the drive home from all the messages she got from both people she knew and some she didn’t.

She’s not sure what she’ll do with the guitar yet – just that she’ll keep it in a secure location as a permanent reminder of one of the best moments of her life.

“If you gave me the opportunity to meet anybody in the world, that’s who I would pick. It brings tears to my eyes just knowing that my dream happened,” said Cloukey.

