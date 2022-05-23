Chilly Overnight. Dry & Mostly Sunny Through Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure over the Great Lakes will continue to move eastwards in our direction tonight. This will bring clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will range from the mid 30s over northern Maine to the mid 40s along the coast. Some areas of patchy frost will be likely over the north, especially in the higher elevations. A Frost Advisory has been issued for some northern counties.

High pressure will center on the region on Tuesday. This will once again bring mostly sunny skies. Winds will be significantly lighter and will be out of the ESE at 5-15 mph. This wind will keep coastal areas a few degrees cooler than what they were on Monday, but for inland areas, highs will be slightly warmer. Temperatures along the coast will reach the upper 50s to mid 60s. Inland areas will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Periods of high-level clouds will be possible during the late afternoon & early evening. Overnight lows should be warm enough to prevent any frost.

By Wednesday, the high will begin to slip just to our east. This will allow for some additional mid to high level cloud cover to move into the region, but overall, mostly sunny skies can still be expected. Highs will be the warmest of the week with inland areas reaching the low 70s and locations along the coast expecting low to middle 60s. By Wednesday night, clouds will begin to thicken up ahead of our next approaching low.

This low will move out of the Great Lakes beginning on Thursday. Clouds will stream into the region along with scattered showers ahead of a warm front. Most of the showers on Thursday should stay across northern Maine. Highs will be slightly cooler due to the additional cloud cover and showers. Highs will range from the 50s along the coast to the upper 60s inland.

Scattered showers will spread across the southern part of the state on Friday as a warm front crosses the region. Not expected an all-day rain, but just be prepared for hit or miss showers. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the low 70s. Dew points will increase into the upper 50s & low 60s giving conditions a sticky feel.

Memorial Day Weekend will consist of the chance for scattered showers both Saturday & Sunday. Not expecting a wash out, but once again be prepared for a passing shower or two. Highs Saturday & Sunday will reach the 60s and low 70s. The driest day of the weekend will be Memorial Day Monday. Some clouds and isolated showers during the morning, but the afternoon will see more sunshine. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear to mostly clear skies with lows ranging from the mid 30s over the north to the mid 40s along the coast. North wind at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs along the coast in the 50s and low 60s. Inland areas will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. ESE wind at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies for most of the day. More clouds will arrive by late day. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Rain showers will be possible over northern locations. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with scattered rain showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.