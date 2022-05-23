Brightening Skies, Cooler, & Comfy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The cold front that brought us some showers and thunderstorms Sunday, will continue to push off to our east today. High pressure, building in behind the front, will bring us a nice day today with cooler and more comfortable conditions. Lingering clouds this morning will give way to brightening skies as the day progresses. Temperatures will be seasonable today, about 10°-15° cooler than yesterday, with highs in the 60s to near 70°. Dewpoints will drop to the 30s and 40s today making for a very comfortable day. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows dropping to the mid-30s to around 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere.

High pressure will be in control for our Tuesday giving us another nice day. We’ll start the day with plenty of sunshine followed by a bit of cloudiness during the afternoon as an upper level disturbance approaches. Temperatures on Tuesday will top off in the 60s to near 70°. Wednesday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Temperatures should be a few degrees warmer especially away from the coast with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. More clouds will move in for our Thursday. We may see a few showers, mainly across northern areas as an upper level disturbance approaches. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. A cold front is forecast to approach the area Friday giving us a chance for some showers especially Friday afternoon and evening. Humidity levels will increase Friday as well. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 60s to near 70 along the coast and low to mid-70s inland.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 60°-70°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 35°-45°, coldest north. Light north/northwest wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to near 70°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 63°-73°.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers possible, mainly across northern locales. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and becoming more humid. Scattered showers especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-60s to low and mid-70s.

