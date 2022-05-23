Bluenose Inn set to reopen for the season after February fire

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor is set to reopen for the season on Friday.

The hotel was the victim of a large fire in February that caused an estimated $10 million worth of damage.

Structure fires during Maine winters don’t stop tourists from coming here in the summer, especially not Bar Harbor.

The Bluenose Inn is in the accommodation business and has no intention of letting February’s fire get in the way.

”Memorial Day Weekend, we are completely booked, and we’re going to have a nice opening weekend for that,” said Fred Lindsey, Bluenose Inn general manager.

The Bluenose lost the entirety of an annex building that held 45 rooms, but no one was hurt, and the rest of the property is undamaged.

“It could have been a whole lot worse, actually. The majority of the components that we have to operate here on the property for the hotel, they’re still intact. We still have all of the amenities that we need,” said Lindsey.

For the last two seasons, just trying to figure out COVID protocols and get them set in place added an extra layer to an already busy time of year for a hotel just trying to get open for the season. This year, it was a mid-winter fire that changed up some of those opening procedures. Still, even though they’re short a few rooms the Bluenose says they are more than excited for another busy season.”

“We had to make a few changes, yes, but we’re still in great shape,” said Lindsey.

While the fire may have changed the landscape or room availability, one thing it didn’t change was the Bluenose’s attitude toward getting the job done.

“I have a great group of individuals here that work here, and when it comes to difficult situations, they step up to the plate. They do whatever they have to do to make it happen, and with this fire here, we’re going to work hard, we’re going to stick together, and we’re going to make this our finest hour,” said Lindsey.

