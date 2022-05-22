Advertisement

University of Maine trustees consider Malloy’s fate

Dannel Malloy, chancellor of University of Maine System
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The fate of University of Maine Chancellor Dannel Malloy is on the agenda as trustees meet over the next two days in Portland.

Malloy was hired in Maine in 2019 after serving as governor of Connecticut.

His contract expires June 30, and trustees will be hearing from an outside firm that conducted a multi-year review of his tenure.

In recent weeks, the faculty senates of three campuses have each issued no-confidence votes in Malloy.

The chancellor has said he takes the resolutions seriously and that the pace of change throughout the system is causing anxiety.

The meeting takes place Sunday and Monday at the University of Southern Maine.

