Silver Alert issued for woman from Aroostook County
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAMMOND, Maine (WABI) - Police are asking for your help in finding a missing woman from Aroostook County.
69-year-old Joan Loendorf of Hammond was last seen Saturday at approximately 7:00 p.m. walking away from her home at on B Road in Hammond.
Her direction of travel is unknown.
Loendorf is a white female, 5′8″, 150 lbs. with white hair and black eyes.
Loendorf who suffers from dementia was last seen wearing a lime green coat and blue jeans.
Anyone who sees Joan Loendorf or has information should call 911 or the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.
