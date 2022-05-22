Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for woman from Aroostook County

69-year-old Joan Loendorf of Hammond was last seen Saturday at approximately 7:00 p.m. walking...
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAMMOND, Maine (WABI) - Police are asking for your help in finding a missing woman from Aroostook County.

69-year-old Joan Loendorf of Hammond was last seen Saturday at approximately 7:00 p.m. walking away from her home at on B Road in Hammond.

Her direction of travel is unknown.

Loendorf is a white female, 5′8″, 150 lbs. with white hair and black eyes.

Loendorf who suffers from dementia was last seen wearing a lime green coat and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Joan Loendorf or has information should call 911 or the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

