Advertisement

Severe storms this afternoon and evening

By Emilie Hillman
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another round of storms will push through the state today as the cold front drops through the region. Southerly winds will once again keep conditions cooler along the coast. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer today and the humidity will increase. These conditions will increase instability so severe thunderstorms are likely as the cold front pushes through. The entire state could see severe storms, but the storms with the greatest severe potential are expected across western and northern Maine. The main hazards with any storms that develop in these areas will be large hail, damaging winds, and heavy downpours. However, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Storms will decrease in severity the closer they get to the coastline. Storms will begin to develop across western Maine around noon and move east through the afternoon and evening.

Sunday's severe risk
Sunday's severe risk(WABI)

Storms will come to an end before midnight. The skies will then become partly cloudy. High pressure will move in on Monday. Partly cloudy conditions are expected with seasonable temperatures. This system will stick around through Tuesday. Similar temperatures are expected, but there will be a little more sunshine. A wetter pattern will return for the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with severe afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Coastal highs will be in the 50s and 60s, with 70s to mid 80s inland. South wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms ending before midnight the partly cloudy. Lows 47-56°. Northwest 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 63-70°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and rainy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

Another round of severe storms will be possible Sunday afternoon & evening. The entire state...
Severe Threat Has Ended Tonight. More Severe Weather Sunday
Saturday evening weather
Severe storms tonight and Sunday
Saturday weather
Severe storms possible Saturday evening
First Alert Weather
Warm & Humid Weekend. Chance Of Storms Both Days