Severe storms this afternoon and evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another round of storms will push through the state today as the cold front drops through the region. Southerly winds will once again keep conditions cooler along the coast. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer today and the humidity will increase. These conditions will increase instability so severe thunderstorms are likely as the cold front pushes through. The entire state could see severe storms, but the storms with the greatest severe potential are expected across western and northern Maine. The main hazards with any storms that develop in these areas will be large hail, damaging winds, and heavy downpours. However, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Storms will decrease in severity the closer they get to the coastline. Storms will begin to develop across western Maine around noon and move east through the afternoon and evening.

Sunday's severe risk (WABI)

Storms will come to an end before midnight. The skies will then become partly cloudy. High pressure will move in on Monday. Partly cloudy conditions are expected with seasonable temperatures. This system will stick around through Tuesday. Similar temperatures are expected, but there will be a little more sunshine. A wetter pattern will return for the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with severe afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Coastal highs will be in the 50s and 60s, with 70s to mid 80s inland. South wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms ending before midnight the partly cloudy. Lows 47-56°. Northwest 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 63-70°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and rainy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

