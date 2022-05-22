Mainers take part in No Mow May

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - You may notice some yards around the state are looking a little less clean cut than normal.

Some people across the state are taking part in No Mow May.

Keeping lawnmowers tucked away just a little bit longer.

It’s part of an effort to help the struggling populations of bees and other pollinators.

“By not mowing your lawn, you’re giving them more food and more ability to increase their population at a critical time,” said Larissa Thomas, Lamoine Conservation Commission Chair.

It’s a simple way to take care of the nature around you.

“You know, in recent years we’ve just been barraged with bad news about the environment and this is something that practically anybody can do and make a difference and see the results right there in their yard,” said Thomas.

Of course, there’s always the added benefit of not putting in the hassle to mow your lawn.

“You know, I drive around town I like to think that all those dandelions I’m seeing are you know, due to our encouragement,” said Thomas.

The tradition started across the pond in the UK years ago and has become a yearly tradition for people across the US.

If you want to join in it’s a simple as keeping the mower away for just a few more days.

