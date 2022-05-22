Girl fatally shot in Wells remembered as “the light of everyone’s life”

WELLS, Maine (WABI) - The almost two-year-old girl fatally shot in Wells Saturday is remembered by family as, “the light of everyone’s life.”

Maine State Police announced Sunday Octavia Huber Young died as a result of her injuries.

The agency stated Andrew Huber Young, 19, is charged with murder.

Police also accuse him of shooting two other men whose injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Craig Higgins, one of Octavia’s uncles, told WMTW Sunday Octavia would’ve turned two in July was just learning to speak.

“She was the sweetest. A happy go lucky kid,” Higgins said.

Higgins says the two men also shot are Octavia’s father and grandfather and the alleged shooter is another uncle.

Law enforcement officials said Saturday the accused gunman is related to the victims, however Maine State Police have not confirmed their exact relationship.

“At this point, we will not be naming the two male victims or discussing the victim’s relationships to the suspect,” the agency stated in a release.

State Police anticipate the alleged gunman will face additional charges.

According to the agency, the shooting occurred inside a home on Crediford Road Saturday afternoon.

Huber Young turned himself in to Wells Police Saturday night, police said. He is now being held in the York County Jail without bail.

A spokesperson for York Hospital said the girl and two men with gunshot wounds arrived at a Wells urgent care facility just before 4:30 p.m.

Octavia was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

“The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the shooting with the assistance of the Wells Police Department,” Maine State Police also stated.

An autopsy is planned for the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.