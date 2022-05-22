Dedham School Community adds fun surprise to Color Run

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A local school added a fun twist to a Color Run Sunday.

The Dedham School Parents, Teachers, Friends (PTF) group hosted their first annual Demon Color Run.

Students participated in a one-mile course while staff members hurled colored chalk at them.

Then, the roles reversed as teachers tackled the colorful course.

A fun run that attracted everyone from the school community.

“It was so much fun. Having the community come out and support it like they did. Seeing the kids get exercise, beautiful sunshine weather that we have today, and it’s just a party. That’s what it was today,” said Tim Pearson, gym teacher.

“The first I have ever believed to have happened. It’s a great way to give donations to the PTF and hang out with your friends and just have a great time at the school,” said Laura Annis, 7th grader.

The Dedham School PTF says they could use some help fundraising for their school.

To find out how you can help, contact them at ptf@dedhamschool.net.

