COVID-19 hospitalizations on the decline in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine continue to decrease.

The Maine CDC says 205 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down nine from Saturday.

22 people are in critical care, that’s down five.

One person remains on a ventilator.

More than 1,700 new vaccinations were administered Saturday.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected Monday.

