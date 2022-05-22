Advertisement

Colby College graduates class of 2022

More than 500 students were conferred including seven individuals who received honorary doctoral degrees.
WATERVILLE, MAINE – MAY 22: Images of Colby College’s 201st Commencement on Sunday, May 22, 2022. President David A. Greene spoke, along with honorary degree recipient and Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson. (Photo by Caitlin Penna)(Colby College)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Colby College held its 201st graduation ceremony today.

The commencement was held on the lawn of Miller Library.

Jordan McClintock is a science, technology and society major and was elected as the senior class speaker.

She says she is proud of all the students for their hard work and dedication.

Like many students, she says she would not have made it without the support of her parents.

“To all the students out there who are first in their family to graduate college, they’re first generation American and I know for my family it’s huge deal. So today is really significant for everybody in a lot of different ways, but I think that for those that this is their big moment, this is the time to shine,” McClintock said.

“Colby has taught me several things, has shaped me to be the kind of person that I am today, and I am very thankful for that,” said Phillip Ampong, a 2022 graduate.

Colby college will hold an in person graduation ceremony for the class of 2020, who had a virtual commencement due to the pandemic.

The ceremony will take place over the first and second week of June.

