Colby College graduates class of 2022

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Colby College held its 201st graduation ceremony today.

The commencement was held on the lawn of Miller Library.

More than 500 students were conferred including seven individuals who received honorary doctoral degrees.

Jordan McClintock is a science, technology and society major and was elected as the senior class speaker.

She says she is proud of all the students for their hard work and dedication.

Like many students, she says she would not have made it without the support of her parents.

“To all the students out there who are first in their family to graduate college, they’re first generation American and I know for my family it’s huge deal. So today is really significant for everybody in a lot of different ways, but I think that for those that this is their big moment, this is the time to shine,” McClintock said.

“Colby has taught me several things, has shaped me to be the kind of person that I am today, and I am very thankful for that,” said Phillip Ampong, a 2022 graduate.

Colby college will hold an in person graduation ceremony for the class of 2020, who had a virtual commencement due to the pandemic.

The ceremony will take place over the first and second week of June.

