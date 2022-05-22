Advertisement

Body of missing Clinton man found

Officials were able to identify the body as 36-year-old Justin Howard.
Justin Howard
Justin Howard(Gerald Howard)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - The body of Clinton man who had been missing since March has been found.

Police say they were called about a possible body in the Water between the Benton Bridge and the dam this afternoon.

They were able to identify the body as 36-year-old Justin Howard.

Howard was reported missing March 28th after witnesses say he entered the Sebasticook River.

Authorities said in March there was no indication of foul play.

Clinton Police say the Maine Warden Service, Fairfield Rescue and Kennebec County Sheriff’s all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

Dedham School Color Run
Dedham School Community adds fun surprise to Color Run
Police Lights
Anson woman killed after motorcycle crash in Somerset County
Dannel Malloy, chancellor of University of Maine System
University of Maine trustees consider Malloy’s fate
Severe weather threat today
Severe weather threat Sunday afternoon and evening