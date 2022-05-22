Body of missing Clinton man found

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - The body of Clinton man who had been missing since March has been found.

Police say they were called about a possible body in the Water between the Benton Bridge and the dam this afternoon.

They were able to identify the body as 36-year-old Justin Howard.

Howard was reported missing March 28th after witnesses say he entered the Sebasticook River.

Authorities said in March there was no indication of foul play.

Clinton Police say the Maine Warden Service, Fairfield Rescue and Kennebec County Sheriff’s all responded to the scene.

