Anson woman killed after motorcycle crash in Somerset County

ANSON, Maine (WABI) - An Anson woman was killed Saturday after losing control of her motorcycle in Somerset County.

It happened around 1 p.m., on the River Road in Anson.

Police say 32-year-old Annie Harris-Rowe was riding her motorcycle when she hit a guardrail.

The Morning Sentinel reports she was riding behind her husband, who was on another motorcycle, when the crash occurred.

We’re told Harris-Rowe was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The newspaper says she was taken to a hospital where she died.

The crash remains under investigation.

