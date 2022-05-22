Advertisement

Anson woman killed after motorcycle crash in Somerset County

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANSON, Maine (WABI) - An Anson woman was killed Saturday after losing control of her motorcycle in Somerset County.

It happened around 1 p.m., on the River Road in Anson.

Police say 32-year-old Annie Harris-Rowe was riding her motorcycle when she hit a guardrail.

The Morning Sentinel reports she was riding behind her husband, who was on another motorcycle, when the crash occurred.

We’re told Harris-Rowe was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The newspaper says she was taken to a hospital where she died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

Dannel Malloy, chancellor of University of Maine System
University of Maine trustees consider Malloy’s fate
Severe weather threat today
Severe weather threat Sunday afternoon and evening
Joan Loendorf has been safely located.
Aroostook County woman found safe after Silver Alert was issued
No Mow May
Mainers take part in No Mow May