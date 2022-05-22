Anson woman killed after motorcycle crash in Somerset County
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANSON, Maine (WABI) - An Anson woman was killed Saturday after losing control of her motorcycle in Somerset County.
It happened around 1 p.m., on the River Road in Anson.
Police say 32-year-old Annie Harris-Rowe was riding her motorcycle when she hit a guardrail.
The Morning Sentinel reports she was riding behind her husband, who was on another motorcycle, when the crash occurred.
We’re told Harris-Rowe was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle.
The newspaper says she was taken to a hospital where she died.
The crash remains under investigation.
