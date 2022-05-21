Advertisement

Officer joins students on dance floor at high school prom: ‘We were rocking’

A school resource officer in Chicago showed off his dance moves at prom to connect with students. (Source: WBBM, cell phone video, CNN)
By Jermont Terry
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - In Chicago, a school resource officer joined students on the dance floor at prom and showed off his moves.

Jamere Price is a school resource officer at Joliet Township High School West, and one of his duties is keeping nearly 3,000 students safe.

He has worked at the school for two years and said he wanted to connect with students when he took the job.

“It all came together. I said, ‘let me try something different in a school environment and interact with the kids,’” Price said.

And video captured Price doing just that by participating in the high school’s senior prom.

“A couple of kids pushed me out there, and it just happened. I’m usually the guy that shows up, says hello, and leaves, but I had been practicing a couple of dance moves,” Price said.

The DJ that evening also mixed another one of Price’s favorite songs while he was on the dance floor.

“That may have encouraged me to stay a little longer. We were rocking with it a little bit,” Price said.

After the prom, he said he would be defending his dance title as he was just warming up.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern...
Russia’s claim of Mariupol’s capture fuels concern for POWs
The Town of Lincoln hosts Bike Rodeo
Local non-profit teaches kids about bicycle safety
A school resource officer in Chicago showed off his dance moves at prom to connect with students.
School resource officer dancing with students
A rare tornado touched down in the town of Gaylord in northern Michigan Friday, causing...
Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan