Trial in Maine triple homicide to start, could last 2 weeks

MACHIAS, Maine (AP) - Jury selection for the trial of a man charged in the shooting deaths of three people in Maine is set to begin soon, and the trial could extend into next month.

The attorney for Thomas Bonfanti of Northfield said his client’s trial could last two weeks.

Bonfanti was charged with murder stemming from the shooting deaths in February 2020.

Bonfanti was charged with shooting four people and killing three of them at three different houses in Machias and Jonesboro more than two years ago.

