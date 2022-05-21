Severe storms possible Saturday evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide out of the region this morning and a cold front will move in from the west and stall just across the border in Canada. Southerly winds will keep coastal areas cool but heat up western Maine. Severe thunderstorms are possible this evening and tonight across inland areas. The greatest threat for severe storms will be across western Maine where warm temperatures and humid conditions have the greatest chance of creating enough instability for severe storms to develop. Cloud cover and temperature will play a key role in how much instability develops today. The main hazards with any severe storms that initiate are large hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours. Thunderstorm severity will decrease as they move closer to the coast.

Severe thunderstorm risks for Saturday, May 21 (WABI)

Thunderstorms will continue to move toward the coast through midnight. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions with fog.

Another round of storms will push through the state on Sunday as the cold front stalled to our west drops through the region. Southerly winds will once again keep conditions cooler along the coast. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer on Sunday and the humidity will increase. These conditions will increase instability inland so severe thunderstorms are likely as the cold from pushes through. The more severe storms are expected across western Maine and will decrease in severity and move closer to the coast. The main hazards with any storms that develop will be large hail, damaging winds, and heavy downpours. However, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Storms will begin to develop across western Maine during the later afternoon hours and move east through the evening.

High pressure will move in on Monday. Partly cloudy conditions are expected with seasonable temperatures. This system will stick around through Tuesday. Similar temperatures are expected, but there will be a little more sunshine. A wetter pattern will return for the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy inland. Humid west. Thunderstorms are possible this evening. Some may be severe across northern and western Maine. Clouds and fog near the coast. Coastal highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Inland highs will be upper 60s to low 80s. South wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Some may be severe across inland areas. Fog developing. Lows 50-60°. Southeast 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with severe afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Coastal highs will be in the 60s, with 70s to mid 80s inland. South wind 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 62-70°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 62-70°. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers. Highs 60-70°. South wind 5-15 mph.

