Police confirm three people shot in Wells

WELLS, Maine (WABI) - Wells Police have confirmed a shooting involving a family in a residential neighborhood on Crediford Rd in Wells.

The alleged shooter is currently detained at the Wells Police Department.

There is no threat to the public.

The victims who were shot have been transported to area hospitals.

The scene is safe, and the shooting is under investigation.

The State Police Major Crimes Unit is assisting the investigation.

