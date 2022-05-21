Advertisement

Police confirm three people shot in Wells

Wells Police on scene at shooting in a neighborhood on Crediford Road in Wells. The alleged...
Wells Police on scene at shooting in a neighborhood on Crediford Road in Wells. The alleged shooter is detained at the Wells Police Department.(Wells Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WELLS, Maine (WABI) - Wells Police have confirmed a shooting involving a family in a residential neighborhood on Crediford Rd in Wells.

The alleged shooter is currently detained at the Wells Police Department.

There is no threat to the public.

The victims who were shot have been transported to area hospitals.

The scene is safe, and the shooting is under investigation.

The State Police Major Crimes Unit is assisting the investigation.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

