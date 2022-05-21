Maine CDC reports 793 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, five additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 793 additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

There are also five additional deaths.

2,343 people have died from the virus in Maine since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday morning, 214 people were hospitalized with the virus, that’s down one from Friday.

27 are in critical care, also down one from Friday.

One person is on a ventilator.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.