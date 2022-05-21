Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 793 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, five additional deaths

COVID-19 hospitalizations are down slightly from Friday.
Coronavirus in Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 793 additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

There are also five additional deaths.

2,343 people have died from the virus in Maine since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday morning, 214 people were hospitalized with the virus, that’s down one from Friday.

27 are in critical care, also down one from Friday.

One person is on a ventilator.

