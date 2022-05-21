Advertisement

Local non-profit teaches kids about bicycle safety

The Town of Lincoln hosts Bike Rodeo
The Town of Lincoln hosts Bike Rodeo
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - It was all about bike safety in Lincoln Saturday.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine hosted a bike rodeo in Veterans Memorial Square.

A free event that taught kids the rules of the road through a closed traffic skills course, filled with stop signs and traffic cones.

The first 60 kids received a helmet donated by the Brady Nickerson Foundation and Health Access Network and fitted by Quest Club.

Kids were encouraged to come out Saturday and learn about bike safety as a means of transportation on the roads.

“I want people to realize that bicycles are a good form of recreation. They’re fun and they’re also a tool to go get ice cream, to go to a lawn and earn some money by mowing it, to go to school. For all of us that are older, to go to work on a regular schedule. Instead of hopping into a car, grab a bike and go. By keeping everyone safe out there, we’re encouraging more people to think about these options of transportation,” said Erik daSilva, The Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

For more information, visit their website bikemaine.org.

