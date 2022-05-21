Advertisement

“Earn-A-Bike” Program hosts hands-on fundraiser at Orono Brewing Co.

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - To those who say you never forget how to ride a bike, they may not have had one like this in mind.

Successfully completing two laps on these tiny bicycles earned a free drink at Orono Brewing Company Friday night.

It was part of a fundraiser put on by Bangor Greendrinks and the Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

The “Earn-A-Bike” program recently expanded to Bangor, and teaches students mechanic skills, traffic safety and more, with the reward for completing training being a fully refurbished bike and new helmet.

”Bikes are amazing, and everybody should have access to them,” said Orono Brewing Company co-owner Abe Furth, who recently completed a bike trek from Maine to Washington D.C. that raised $43,000 for the charity. “Earn-A-Bike allows people that wouldn’t otherwise have a bicycle to get a bicycle. Not just a bicycle, but also instruction.”

“There’s that feeling of air through your hair, there’s just that feeling of connection with nature, active travel,” said Bangor Greendrinks Chair Mark McLaughlin. “There’s just so many layers about it that are fantastic, that I think cycling in many ways is just superior to driving around in a car.”

You can learn more about “Earn-a-Bike” at BikeMaine.org and follow Bangor Greendrinks on social media for more of their upcoming events.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

They say it happened just before 11 at Ready Road Service Towing Company.
Officials investigating shooting death of Lewiston man Friday
Levi Caverly
Communities in Maine, New Jersey grieve tragic loss of Levi Caverly of Union
A state of Maine flag is impressive in its own right...
A State of Maine flag with a historic journey presented to Gov. Mills
41st Basic Law Enforcement Training Program graduation ceremony
Maine Criminal Justice Academy graduates largest class in program history