“Earn-A-Bike” Program hosts hands-on fundraiser at Orono Brewing Co.

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - To those who say you never forget how to ride a bike, they may not have had one like this in mind.

Successfully completing two laps on these tiny bicycles earned a free drink at Orono Brewing Company Friday night.

It was part of a fundraiser put on by Bangor Greendrinks and the Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

The “Earn-A-Bike” program recently expanded to Bangor, and teaches students mechanic skills, traffic safety and more, with the reward for completing training being a fully refurbished bike and new helmet.

”Bikes are amazing, and everybody should have access to them,” said Orono Brewing Company co-owner Abe Furth, who recently completed a bike trek from Maine to Washington D.C. that raised $43,000 for the charity. “Earn-A-Bike allows people that wouldn’t otherwise have a bicycle to get a bicycle. Not just a bicycle, but also instruction.”

“There’s that feeling of air through your hair, there’s just that feeling of connection with nature, active travel,” said Bangor Greendrinks Chair Mark McLaughlin. “There’s just so many layers about it that are fantastic, that I think cycling in many ways is just superior to driving around in a car.”

You can learn more about “Earn-a-Bike” at BikeMaine.org and follow Bangor Greendrinks on social media for more of their upcoming events.

